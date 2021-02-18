Earnings results for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.56%. The high price target for NGD is $3.75 and the low price target for NGD is $0.55. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold does not currently pay a dividend. New Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

In the past three months, New Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.17% of the stock of New Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD



Earnings for New Gold are expected to grow by 2,000.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of New Gold is -19.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Gold is -19.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Gold has a PEG Ratio of 1.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. New Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

