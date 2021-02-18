Earnings results for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newmark Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.15%. The high price target for NMRK is $11.00 and the low price target for NMRK is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Newmark Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.17, Newmark Group has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $8.65. Newmark Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group has a dividend yield of 0.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Newmark Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Newmark Group is 2.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Newmark Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.33% next year. This indicates that Newmark Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

In the past three months, Newmark Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.60% of the stock of Newmark Group is held by insiders. 51.89% of the stock of Newmark Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK



Earnings for Newmark Group are expected to grow by 34.83% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Newmark Group is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Newmark Group is 26.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Newmark Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Newmark Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here