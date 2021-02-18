Earnings results for NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.91%. The high price target for NREF is $20.00 and the low price target for NREF is $14.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.67, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $18.01. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.35%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. NexPoint Real Estate Finance does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, NexPoint Real Estate Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.02% in the coming year. This indicates that NexPoint Real Estate Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

In the past three months, NexPoint Real Estate Finance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $52,197.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 56.86% of the stock of NexPoint Real Estate Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF



Earnings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance are expected to grow by 30.99% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.86 per share.

