Earnings results for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Nkarta last posted its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Nkarta has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nkarta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nkarta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.06%. The high price target for NKTX is $81.00 and the low price target for NKTX is $41.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nkarta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $59.00, Nkarta has a forecasted upside of 6.1% from its current price of $55.63. Nkarta has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta does not currently pay a dividend. Nkarta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

In the past three months, Nkarta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $379,135.00 in company stock. 77.12% of the stock of Nkarta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX



Earnings for Nkarta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $19.15 to ($2.05) per share.

