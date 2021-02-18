Earnings results for Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova Measuring Instruments has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.1. Nova Measuring Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Nova Measuring Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nova Measuring Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.67%. The high price target for NVMI is $90.00 and the low price target for NVMI is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nova Measuring Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.00, Nova Measuring Instruments has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $84.46. Nova Measuring Instruments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments does not currently pay a dividend. Nova Measuring Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

In the past three months, Nova Measuring Instruments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Nova Measuring Instruments is held by insiders. 56.99% of the stock of Nova Measuring Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI



Earnings for Nova Measuring Instruments are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments is 52.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Nova Measuring Instruments is 52.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Nova Measuring Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 7.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

