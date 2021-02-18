Earnings results for Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

Analyst Opinion on Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Odonate Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.42%. The high price target for ODT is $50.00 and the low price target for ODT is $50.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Odonate Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

In the past three months, Odonate Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,044,885.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 48.90% of the stock of Odonate Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 96.00% of the stock of Odonate Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT



Earnings for Odonate Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.74) to ($3.50) per share. The P/E ratio of Odonate Therapeutics is -6.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Odonate Therapeutics is -6.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Odonate Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

