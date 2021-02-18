Earnings results for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Analyst Opinion on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Office Properties Income Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.77%. The high price target for OPI is $38.00 and the low price target for OPI is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Office Properties Income Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.75, Office Properties Income Trust has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $25.27. Office Properties Income Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.73%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Office Properties Income Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is 36.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Office Properties Income Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.74% next year. This indicates that Office Properties Income Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

In the past three months, Office Properties Income Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Office Properties Income Trust is held by insiders. 75.01% of the stock of Office Properties Income Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI



Earnings for Office Properties Income Trust are expected to decrease by -5.98% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $5.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Office Properties Income Trust is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Office Properties Income Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

