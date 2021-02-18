Earnings results for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Oportun Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company earned $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Oportun Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Oportun Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.75%. The high price target for OPRT is $23.00 and the low price target for OPRT is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oportun Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.88, Oportun Financial has a forecasted upside of 11.8% from its current price of $16.89. Oportun Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Oportun Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

In the past three months, Oportun Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $525,702.00 in company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Oportun Financial is held by insiders. 58.73% of the stock of Oportun Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT



Earnings for Oportun Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.57) to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Oportun Financial is -14.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oportun Financial is -14.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oportun Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here