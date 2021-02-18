Earnings results for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orion Engineered Carbons in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.52%. The high price target for OEC is $20.00 and the low price target for OEC is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Orion Engineered Carbons does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons is 10.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Orion Engineered Carbons will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.81% next year. This indicates that Orion Engineered Carbons will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

In the past three months, Orion Engineered Carbons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Orion Engineered Carbons is held by insiders. 85.98% of the stock of Orion Engineered Carbons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC



Earnings for Orion Engineered Carbons are expected to grow by 36.36% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons is 37.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Orion Engineered Carbons is 37.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.35. Orion Engineered Carbons has a P/B Ratio of 5.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

