Earnings results for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69.

Poseida Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Poseida Therapeutics has generated ($6.86) earnings per share over the last year. Poseida Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 148.76%. The high price target for PSTX is $30.00 and the low price target for PSTX is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Poseida Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Poseida Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 148.8% from its current price of $10.05. Poseida Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Poseida Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

In the past three months, Poseida Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $168,510.00 in company stock. Only 19.03% of the stock of Poseida Therapeutics is held by insiders. 41.09% of the stock of Poseida Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX



Earnings for Poseida Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.00) to ($2.78) per share. The P/E ratio of Poseida Therapeutics is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Poseida Therapeutics is -1.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here