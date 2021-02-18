Earnings results for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Presidio Property Trust.

Dividend Strength: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Presidio Property Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

In the past three months, Presidio Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT



