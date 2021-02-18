Earnings results for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.30%. The high price target for METC is $9.00 and the low price target for METC is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ramaco Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Ramaco Resources has a forecasted upside of 37.3% from its current price of $4.37. Ramaco Resources has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ramaco Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

In the past three months, Ramaco Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.65% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.67% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)



Earnings for Ramaco Resources are expected to grow by 2,733.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 87.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 87.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.73. Ramaco Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

