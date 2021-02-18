Earnings results for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

ReWalk Robotics last released its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. ReWalk Robotics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ReWalk Robotics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 51.92%. The high price target for RWLK is $2.50 and the low price target for RWLK is $2.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ReWalk Robotics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, ReWalk Robotics has a forecasted downside of 51.9% from its current price of $5.20. ReWalk Robotics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics does not currently pay a dividend. ReWalk Robotics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

In the past three months, ReWalk Robotics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of ReWalk Robotics is held by insiders. Only 1.54% of the stock of ReWalk Robotics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK



Earnings for ReWalk Robotics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of ReWalk Robotics is -4.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ReWalk Robotics is -4.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ReWalk Robotics has a P/B Ratio of 3.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here