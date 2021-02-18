Earnings results for SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

SC Health Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for SC Health.

Dividend Strength: SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

SC Health does not currently pay a dividend. SC Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SC Health (NYSE:SCPE)

In the past three months, SC Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,588,850.00 in company stock. Only 24.40% of the stock of SC Health is held by insiders. 56.00% of the stock of SC Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SC Health (NYSE:SCPE



SC Health has a P/B Ratio of 36.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here