Earnings results for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.72%. The high price target for SWM is $42.00 and the low price target for SWM is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a forecasted downside of 4.7% from its current price of $44.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Schweitzer-Mauduit International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is 49.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

In the past three months, Schweitzer-Mauduit International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is held by insiders. 91.25% of the stock of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM



The P/E ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is 15.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Schweitzer-Mauduit International is 15.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.50. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

