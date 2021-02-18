Earnings results for Scisys Group Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Scisys Group Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:SSY)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Scisys Group.

Dividend Strength: Scisys Group Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:SSY)

Scisys Group has a dividend yield of 0.94%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scisys Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Scisys Group is 1.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Scisys Group Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:SSY)

In the past three months, Scisys Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Scisys Group Share Forecast, Price & News (LON:SSY



The P/E ratio of Scisys Group is 180.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.52. The P/E ratio of Scisys Group is 180.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93.

More latest stories: here