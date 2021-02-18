Earnings results for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.24%. The high price target for STNG is $45.00 and the low price target for STNG is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Scorpio Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Scorpio Tankers will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.97% next year. This indicates that Scorpio Tankers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

In the past three months, Scorpio Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.72% of the stock of Scorpio Tankers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG



Earnings for Scorpio Tankers are expected to decrease by -38.63% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Scorpio Tankers is 5.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Scorpio Tankers is 5.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.66. Scorpio Tankers has a PEG Ratio of 0.19. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Scorpio Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

