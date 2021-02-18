Earnings results for Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

Sculptor Capital Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year. Sculptor Capital Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sculptor Capital Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.62%. The high price target for SCU is $26.50 and the low price target for SCU is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sculptor Capital Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.38, Sculptor Capital Management has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $20.79. Sculptor Capital Management has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management does not currently pay a dividend. Sculptor Capital Management does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

In the past three months, Sculptor Capital Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $284,967.00 in company stock. Only 9.39% of the stock of Sculptor Capital Management is held by insiders. Only 20.26% of the stock of Sculptor Capital Management is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU



Earnings for Sculptor Capital Management are expected to grow by 88.95% in the coming year, from $1.81 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Sculptor Capital Management is -10.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sculptor Capital Management is -10.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sculptor Capital Management has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

