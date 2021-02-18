Earnings results for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.92.

Seanergy Maritime last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company earned $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 million. Seanergy Maritime has generated ($12.16) earnings per share over the last year. Seanergy Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seanergy Maritime in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 86.73%. The high price target for SHIP is $0.30 and the low price target for SHIP is $0.30. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Seanergy Maritime has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.30, Seanergy Maritime has a forecasted downside of 86.7% from its current price of $2.26. Seanergy Maritime has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Seanergy Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

In the past three months, Seanergy Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.32% of the stock of Seanergy Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP



The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seanergy Maritime is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seanergy Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.13. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

