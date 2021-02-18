Earnings results for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Shift Technologies last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.47. The company earned $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. Shift Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shift Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.78%. The high price target for SFT is $18.00 and the low price target for SFT is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.50, Shift Technologies has a forecasted upside of 50.8% from its current price of $10.28. Shift Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Shift Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

In the past three months, Shift Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $302,850.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.34% of the stock of Shift Technologies is held by insiders. Only 15.31% of the stock of Shift Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT



Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($1.10) per share. Shift Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 42.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

