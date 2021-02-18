Earnings results for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SITE Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.07%. The high price target for SITC is $13.00 and the low price target for SITC is $6.50. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SITE Centers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.42, SITE Centers has a forecasted downside of 23.1% from its current price of $12.24. SITE Centers has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SITE Centers does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SITE Centers is 15.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SITE Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.41% next year. This indicates that SITE Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

In the past three months, SITE Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,288,588.00 in company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by insiders. 81.57% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC



Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to remain at $0.98 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 76.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is 76.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. SITE Centers has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

