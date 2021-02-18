Earnings results for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SJW Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.41%. The high price target for SJW is $76.00 and the low price target for SJW is $68.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SJW Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SJW Group is 76.40%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, SJW Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.38% next year. This indicates that SJW Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

In the past three months, SJW Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $433,747.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of SJW Group is held by insiders. 69.24% of the stock of SJW Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW



Earnings for SJW Group are expected to grow by 12.86% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $2.37 per share. The P/E ratio of SJW Group is 46.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of SJW Group is 46.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. SJW Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SJW Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

