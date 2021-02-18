Earnings results for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stepan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.19%. The high price target for SCL is $130.00 and the low price target for SCL is $101.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stepan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.50, Stepan has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $124.45. Stepan has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Stepan has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stepan has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stepan is 23.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stepan will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.46% next year. This indicates that Stepan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Stepan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $75,916.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Stepan is held by insiders. 74.90% of the stock of Stepan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Stepan are expected to grow by 17.42% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $6.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 24.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 24.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.35. Stepan has a P/B Ratio of 3.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

