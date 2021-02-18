Earnings results for Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Studio City International in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International does not currently pay a dividend. Studio City International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

In the past three months, Studio City International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Studio City International (NYSE:MSC



The P/E ratio of Studio City International is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Studio City International is -3.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Studio City International has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

