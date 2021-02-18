Earnings results for Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Synthetic Biologics last posted its earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synthetic Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Synthetic Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synthetic Biologics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.50%. The high price target for SYN is $1.50 and the low price target for SYN is $1.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synthetic Biologics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.38, Synthetic Biologics has a forecasted upside of 33.5% from its current price of $1.03. Synthetic Biologics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics does not currently pay a dividend. Synthetic Biologics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

In the past three months, Synthetic Biologics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.69% of the stock of Synthetic Biologics is held by insiders. Only 6.48% of the stock of Synthetic Biologics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN



The P/E ratio of Synthetic Biologics is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Synthetic Biologics is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here