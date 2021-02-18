Earnings results for Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.13%. The high price target for TGB is $2.00 and the low price target for TGB is $1.30. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taseko Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.63, Taseko Mines has a forecasted downside of 6.1% from its current price of $1.74. Taseko Mines has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Taseko Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

In the past three months, Taseko Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Taseko Mines is held by insiders. Only 7.91% of the stock of Taseko Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB



Earnings for Taseko Mines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Taseko Mines is -14.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Taseko Mines is -14.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Taseko Mines has a P/B Ratio of 1.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

