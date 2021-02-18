Earnings results for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Taysha Gene Therapies last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.27. Taysha Gene Therapies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Taysha Gene Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.89%. The high price target for TSHA is $45.00 and the low price target for TSHA is $29.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taysha Gene Therapies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.20, Taysha Gene Therapies has a forecasted upside of 23.9% from its current price of $29.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies does not currently pay a dividend. Taysha Gene Therapies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

In the past three months, Taysha Gene Therapies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.19% of the stock of Taysha Gene Therapies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA



Earnings for Taysha Gene Therapies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.19) to ($1.54) per share.

