Earnings results for The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corporation (The) is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Analyst Opinion on The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Marcus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.99%. The high price target for MCS is $25.00 and the low price target for MCS is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus does not currently pay a dividend. The Marcus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

In the past three months, The Marcus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $211,555.00 in company stock. Only 28.82% of the stock of The Marcus is held by insiders. 61.57% of the stock of The Marcus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS



Earnings for The Marcus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.13) to ($1.23) per share. The P/E ratio of The Marcus is -6.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Marcus is -6.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Marcus has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

