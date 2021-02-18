Earnings results for TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

TherapeuticsMD last posted its earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. TherapeuticsMD has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. TherapeuticsMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TherapeuticsMD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 305.91%. The high price target for TXMD is $15.00 and the low price target for TXMD is $1.20. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD does not currently pay a dividend. TherapeuticsMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

In the past three months, TherapeuticsMD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.76% of the stock of TherapeuticsMD is held by insiders. 52.56% of the stock of TherapeuticsMD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD



Earnings for TherapeuticsMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of TherapeuticsMD is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TherapeuticsMD is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TherapeuticsMD has a P/B Ratio of 62.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

