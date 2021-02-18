Earnings results for TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

TOMI Environmental Solutions last released its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $4.29 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. TOMI Environmental Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. TOMI Environmental Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

In the past three months, TOMI Environmental Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.60% of the stock of TOMI Environmental Solutions is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ



