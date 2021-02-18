Earnings results for Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Trean Insurance Group last announced its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm earned $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.81 million. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trean Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.80%. The high price target for TIG is $21.00 and the low price target for TIG is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group does not currently pay a dividend. Trean Insurance Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

In the past three months, Trean Insurance Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.26% of the stock of Trean Insurance Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG



Earnings for Trean Insurance Group are expected to grow by 46.03% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.92 per share.

