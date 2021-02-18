Earnings results for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TRI Pointe Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.97%. The high price target for TPH is $26.00 and the low price target for TPH is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TRI Pointe Group does not currently pay a dividend. TRI Pointe Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, TRI Pointe Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of TRI Pointe Group is held by insiders.

Earnings for TRI Pointe Group are expected to grow by 26.26% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of TRI Pointe Group is 9.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of TRI Pointe Group is 9.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.13. TRI Pointe Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

