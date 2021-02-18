Earnings results for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United States Cellular in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.52%. The high price target for USM is $50.50 and the low price target for USM is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular does not currently pay a dividend. United States Cellular does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

In the past three months, United States Cellular insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.62% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by insiders. Only 15.97% of the stock of United States Cellular is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM



Earnings for United States Cellular are expected to decrease by -31.88% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 12.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of United States Cellular is 12.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. United States Cellular has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

