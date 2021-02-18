Earnings results for VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

VolitionRx last posted its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. VolitionRx has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. VolitionRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VolitionRx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.40%. The high price target for VNRX is $10.00 and the low price target for VNRX is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

VolitionRx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.33, VolitionRx has a forecasted upside of 63.4% from its current price of $5.10. VolitionRx has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx does not currently pay a dividend. VolitionRx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

In the past three months, VolitionRx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $93,041.00 in company stock. Only 19.60% of the stock of VolitionRx is held by insiders. Only 14.19% of the stock of VolitionRx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX



Earnings for VolitionRx are expected to remain at ($0.44) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of VolitionRx is -11.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of VolitionRx is -11.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VolitionRx has a P/B Ratio of 14.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

