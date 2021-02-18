Earnings results for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 200.75%. The high price target for VTVT is $8.00 and the low price target for VTVT is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

vTv Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, vTv Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 200.8% from its current price of $2.66. vTv Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. vTv Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

In the past three months, vTv Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of vTv Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 5.07% of the stock of vTv Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT



Earnings for vTv Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of vTv Therapeutics is -6.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of vTv Therapeutics is -6.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

