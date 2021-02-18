Earnings results for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whiting Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.54, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.77%. The high price target for WLL is $32.00 and the low price target for WLL is $0.75. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Whiting Petroleum has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.54, Whiting Petroleum has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $29.96. Whiting Petroleum has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Whiting Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

In the past three months, Whiting Petroleum insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Whiting Petroleum is held by insiders. 36.38% of the stock of Whiting Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL



Earnings for Whiting Petroleum are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.04) to $0.51 per share.

