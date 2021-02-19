Earnings results for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AdvanSix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.09%. The high price target for ASIX is $20.00 and the low price target for ASIX is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AdvanSix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, AdvanSix has a forecasted downside of 27.1% from its current price of $27.43. AdvanSix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix does not currently pay a dividend. AdvanSix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

In the past three months, AdvanSix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,152.00 in company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of AdvanSix is held by insiders. 82.34% of the stock of AdvanSix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX



Earnings for AdvanSix are expected to grow by 89.34% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $2.31 per share. The P/E ratio of AdvanSix is 44.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of AdvanSix is 44.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.11. AdvanSix has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

