Earnings results for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.94%. The high price target for MITT is $2.50 and the low price target for MITT is $1.75. There are currently 2 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.13, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a forecasted downside of 41.9% from its current price of $3.66. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AG Mortgage Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

In the past three months, AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is held by insiders. Only 31.27% of the stock of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT



The P/E ratio of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

