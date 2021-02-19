Earnings results for Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.38.

Allied Healthcare Products last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Allied Healthcare Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Allied Healthcare Products does not currently pay a dividend. Allied Healthcare Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Allied Healthcare Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.80% of the stock of Allied Healthcare Products is held by insiders. Only 9.46% of the stock of Allied Healthcare Products is held by institutions.

Allied Healthcare Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

