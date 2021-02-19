Earnings results for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arbor Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.09%. The high price target for ABR is $14.00 and the low price target for ABR is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arbor Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.13, Arbor Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 28.1% from its current price of $15.47. Arbor Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Arbor Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Arbor Realty Trust is 94.12%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Arbor Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 92.75% in the coming year. This indicates that Arbor Realty Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

In the past three months, Arbor Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Arbor Realty Trust is held by insiders. 40.03% of the stock of Arbor Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR



Earnings for Arbor Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -10.97% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Arbor Realty Trust is 16.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.71. The P/E ratio of Arbor Realty Trust is 16.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.22. Arbor Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

