Earnings results for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Atlanticus last announced its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $96.03 million during the quarter. Atlanticus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Atlanticus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Atlanticus.

Dividend Strength: Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus does not currently pay a dividend. Atlanticus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

In the past three months, Atlanticus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $746,340.00 in company stock. 50.10% of the stock of Atlanticus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.82% of the stock of Atlanticus is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC



Atlanticus has a P/B Ratio of 1,528.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

