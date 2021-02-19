Earnings results for Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Balchem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.85%. The high price target for BCPC is $126.00 and the low price target for BCPC is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Balchem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.00, Balchem has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $116.32. Balchem has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Balchem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Balchem is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Balchem will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.27% next year. This indicates that Balchem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

In the past three months, Balchem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.38% of the stock of Balchem is held by insiders. 85.01% of the stock of Balchem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC



Earnings for Balchem are expected to grow by 4.51% in the coming year, from $2.88 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 45.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.71. The P/E ratio of Balchem is 45.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.15. Balchem has a P/B Ratio of 5.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

