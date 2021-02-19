Earnings results for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Analyst Opinion on Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Barnes Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.43%. The high price target for B is $64.00 and the low price target for B is $10.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Barnes Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.92, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.69, Barnes Group has a forecasted downside of 14.4% from its current price of $52.23. Barnes Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group has a dividend yield of 1.23%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Barnes Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Barnes Group is 19.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Barnes Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Barnes Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

In the past three months, Barnes Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,130.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.37% of the stock of Barnes Group is held by insiders. 86.03% of the stock of Barnes Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Barnes Group (NYSE:B



Earnings for Barnes Group are expected to grow by 19.25% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 30.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.71. The P/E ratio of Barnes Group is 30.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.41. Barnes Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Barnes Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here