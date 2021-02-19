Earnings results for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last posted its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.12%. The high price target for CALT is $44.00 and the low price target for CALT is $28.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) does not currently pay a dividend. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

In the past three months, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.85% of the stock of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT



Earnings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is -22.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is -22.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

