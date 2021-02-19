Earnings results for Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.03.

Camber Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 18th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.06 million during the quarter. Camber Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Camber Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Dividend Strength: Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Camber Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

In the past three months, Camber Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of Camber Energy is held by insiders. Only 1.38% of the stock of Camber Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI



Camber Energy has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here