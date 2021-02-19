Earnings results for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enerplus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.70%. The high price target for ERF is $6.50 and the low price target for ERF is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enerplus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enerplus is 11.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enerplus will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.93% next year. This indicates that Enerplus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

In the past three months, Enerplus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.95% of the stock of Enerplus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF



Earnings for Enerplus are expected to grow by 437.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Enerplus is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enerplus is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enerplus has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

