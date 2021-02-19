Earnings results for Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Escalade in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.48%. The high price target for ESCA is $25.00 and the low price target for ESCA is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Escalade has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Escalade has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $21.10. Escalade has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade pays a meaningful dividend of 2.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Escalade does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Escalade is 112.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Escalade will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.42% next year. This indicates that Escalade will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

In the past three months, Escalade insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $295,592.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 20.74% of the stock of Escalade is held by insiders. Only 29.88% of the stock of Escalade is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA



Earnings for Escalade are expected to decrease by -20.00% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Escalade is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of Escalade is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.31. Escalade has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

