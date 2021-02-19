Earnings results for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

Analyst Opinion on Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Essent Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.96%. The high price target for ESNT is $58.00 and the low price target for ESNT is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Essent Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.55, Essent Group has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $44.45. Essent Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Essent Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Essent Group is 11.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Essent Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.12% next year. This indicates that Essent Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

In the past three months, Essent Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,309,743.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Essent Group is held by insiders. 95.43% of the stock of Essent Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT



Earnings for Essent Group are expected to grow by 33.67% in the coming year, from $3.95 to $5.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Essent Group is 10.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.70. The P/E ratio of Essent Group is 10.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.20. Essent Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

