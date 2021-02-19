Earnings results for Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Excellon Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Excellon Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Excellon Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

In the past three months, Excellon Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.74% of the stock of Excellon Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN



Earnings for Excellon Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.06 per share.

