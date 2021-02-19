Earnings results for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.78%. The high price target for FENC is $18.00 and the low price target for FENC is $11.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Fennec Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

In the past three months, Fennec Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.08% of the stock of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 53.58% of the stock of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC



Earnings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is -10.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals is -10.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 13.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

